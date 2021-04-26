Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) Shares Sold by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp lowered its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) by 73.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,493 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,703 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $421,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mutual Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 4,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $312,000. Capital One Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 150.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital One Financial Corp now owns 70,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,989,000 after purchasing an additional 42,648 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $942,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 125,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,074,000 after purchasing an additional 7,066 shares during the period.

SPLV opened at $60.52 on Monday. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 52 week low of $45.83 and a 52 week high of $60.73. The business’s 50 day moving average is $57.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.04.

