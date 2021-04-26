Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) Shares Sold by Conservest Capital Advisors Inc.

Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. decreased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) by 6.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 11,142 shares of the company’s stock after selling 758 shares during the period. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $1,578,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,905,000 after buying an additional 1,251 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 103.0% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,137,000 after purchasing an additional 14,722 shares during the period. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the third quarter valued at $534,000. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 188.8% during the third quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC now owns 23,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,858,000 after purchasing an additional 15,630 shares during the period. Finally, Aspen Investment Management Inc grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 2.5% during the third quarter. Aspen Investment Management Inc now owns 11,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,280,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the period.

Shares of RSP stock opened at $147.94 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $142.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $129.23. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a twelve month low of $87.00 and a twelve month high of $148.35.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

