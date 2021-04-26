Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (NYSE:IVR) Receives Consensus Rating of “Sell” from Brokerages

Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (NYSE:IVR) has received a consensus rating of “Sell” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has given a hold rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $2.56.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of IVR. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Mortgage Capital in the 4th quarter worth about $11,708,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital during the 4th quarter valued at about $5,804,000. Beach Point Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital during the 4th quarter valued at about $5,711,000. EWG Elevate Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital by 770.8% during the 4th quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. now owns 1,819,892 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,610,895 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,876,461 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $111,121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,603,653 shares during the last quarter. 51.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital stock opened at $3.81 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $879.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.35 and a beta of 1.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.91 and its 200 day moving average is $3.49. Invesco Mortgage Capital has a 1 year low of $2.06 and a 1 year high of $8.40.

Invesco Mortgage Capital (NYSE:IVR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.04. Research analysts anticipate that Invesco Mortgage Capital will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be given a $0.09 dividend. This is a positive change from Invesco Mortgage Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.45%. Invesco Mortgage Capital’s payout ratio is 18.75%.

About Invesco Mortgage Capital

Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that primarily focuses on investing in, financing, and managing mortgage-backed securities and other mortgage-related assets. It invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) and commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS) that are guaranteed by a U.S.

