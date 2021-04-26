Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PIE) Shares Sold by SPC Financial Inc.

SPC Financial Inc. cut its stake in Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PIE) by 2.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,775 shares of the company’s stock after selling 415 shares during the quarter. SPC Financial Inc.’s holdings in Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF were worth $475,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFG Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $533,000. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF during the fourth quarter worth $1,418,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF during the fourth quarter worth $521,000. Oxler Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 273,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,247,000 after purchasing an additional 26,047 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of PIE stock opened at $25.23 on Monday. Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF has a 1-year low of $15.36 and a 1-year high of $26.63. The company has a 50-day moving average of $24.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.34.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 23rd were issued a $0.006 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 22nd. This represents a $0.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.10%.

Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF Company Profile

PowerShares DWA Emerging Markets Technical Leaders Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Dorsey Wright Emerging Markets Technical Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in securities of emerging economies within Dorsey Wright & Associates’ classification definition, excluding companies listed on a U.S.

