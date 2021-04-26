Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM) Shares Sold by Bruderman Asset Management LLC

Bruderman Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM) by 12.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 190,241 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,837 shares during the quarter. Bruderman Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $4,117,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. FC Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. FC Advisory LLC now owns 10,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 20,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,000 after buying an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. Apella Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 64,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,399,000 after purchasing an additional 653 shares in the last quarter. Ballew Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Ballew Advisors Inc now owns 12,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 761 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 25,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $563,000 after acquiring an additional 811 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BSCM stock remained flat at $$21.65 during trading on Monday. 4,631 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 454,816. Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $21.44 and a 1 year high of $21.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $21.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.75.

