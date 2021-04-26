Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Shares Sold by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System reduced its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 4.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 139,105 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 6,350 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $102,790,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ISRG. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 136.8% in the 4th quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 45 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. 86.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Intuitive Surgical stock opened at $875.53 on Monday. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $492.00 and a fifty-two week high of $893.79. The firm has a market cap of $103.67 billion, a PE ratio of 99.72, a P/E/G ratio of 8.96 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s fifty day moving average is $750.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $756.94.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The medical equipment provider reported $3.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.89. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 24.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.69 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 8.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Jamie Samath sold 215 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $760.00, for a total value of $163,400.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $510,720. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Marshall Mohr sold 9,375 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $751.66, for a total value of $7,046,812.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,423 shares in the company, valued at $7,082,892.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,108 shares of company stock worth $22,162,955 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ISRG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $840.00 to $900.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $780.00 to $855.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $690.00 to $825.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $879.00 to $892.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised Intuitive Surgical from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $825.00 to $925.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $805.95.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of da Vinci Surgical Systems, and related instruments and accessories for invasive surgery. Its products include Da Vinci and Ion. The company was founded by Frederic H. Moll, John Gordon Freund, and Robert G. Younge in November 1995 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

