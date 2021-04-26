Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Position Lessened by Parthenon LLC

Parthenon LLC trimmed its position in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 37.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,700 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Parthenon LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $651,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Intuit during the fourth quarter valued at about $881,906,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Intuit by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,561,386 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,179,575,000 after purchasing an additional 557,239 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Intuit by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,773,875 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,573,057,000 after purchasing an additional 527,143 shares during the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Intuit by 52.2% in the fourth quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,223,334 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $464,603,000 after purchasing an additional 419,560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Intuit by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,049,165 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $778,375,000 after purchasing an additional 267,956 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTU traded up $0.80 during trading on Monday, reaching $415.72. The stock had a trading volume of 15,115 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,404,373. Intuit Inc. has a 52 week low of $256.58 and a 52 week high of $423.74. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $394.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $373.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 3.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $113.84 billion, a PE ratio of 55.51, a P/E/G ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.99.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.55. Intuit had a net margin of 25.10% and a return on equity of 40.29%. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.16 earnings per share. Intuit’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 5.87 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 19th. Investors of record on Monday, April 12th were given a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 9th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.98%.

In other Intuit news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 364 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $407.38, for a total transaction of $148,286.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,030.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 2,253 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $403.51, for a total transaction of $909,108.03. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,732,268.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.38% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on INTU shares. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $460.00 price target on shares of Intuit in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. UBS Group raised their price target on Intuit from $375.00 to $407.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Barclays raised their price target on Intuit from $455.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Intuit from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $418.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Intuit in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $430.00 target price on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Intuit currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $431.65.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, and Strategic Partner.

