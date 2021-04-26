Intertek Group plc (LON:ITRK) Receives GBX 5,475 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Intertek Group plc (LON:ITRK) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 5,475 ($71.53).

A number of analysts have weighed in on ITRK shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 5,800 ($75.78) price target on shares of Intertek Group in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Shore Capital raised shares of Intertek Group to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd.

In related news, insider Ross McCluskey sold 1,570 shares of Intertek Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 5,383 ($70.33), for a total transaction of £84,513.10 ($110,416.91). Also, insider Andre Lacroix acquired 10,000 shares of Intertek Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 5,367 ($70.12) per share, for a total transaction of £536,700 ($701,201.99).

Intertek Group stock traded down GBX 22 ($0.29) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 6,176 ($80.69). The company had a trading volume of 147,965 shares, compared to its average volume of 275,905. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.55. Intertek Group has a 52 week low of GBX 4,393 ($57.39) and a 52 week high of GBX 6,492 ($84.82). The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 5,675.24 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 5,756.64. The firm has a market cap of £9.97 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.75.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 27th will be paid a GBX 71.60 ($0.94) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. This is a positive change from Intertek Group’s previous dividend of $34.20. Intertek Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.69%.

About Intertek Group

Intertek Group plc provides quality assurance solutions to various industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Products, Trade, and Resources. The Products segment offers assurance, testing, inspection, and certification services (ATIC), including laboratory safety, quality and performance testing, second-party supplier auditing, sustainability analysis, products assurance, vendor compliance, process performance analysis, facility plant and equipment verification, and third party certification.

