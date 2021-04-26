Intersect Capital LLC Has $171,000 Stock Position in Vedanta Limited (NYSE:VEDL)

Intersect Capital LLC boosted its position in Vedanta Limited (NYSE:VEDL) by 33.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,574 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,384 shares during the period. Intersect Capital LLC’s holdings in Vedanta were worth $171,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of VEDL. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Vedanta by 720.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 376,861 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,785,000 after purchasing an additional 330,948 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vedanta in the 3rd quarter valued at about $322,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in Vedanta in the 3rd quarter valued at about $239,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its holdings in Vedanta by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 75,556 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $663,000 after acquiring an additional 10,639 shares during the period. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Vedanta by 430.4% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 3,808 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 3,090 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VEDL opened at $12.35 on Monday. Vedanta Limited has a 12 month low of $4.02 and a 12 month high of $12.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $12.37 and its 200-day moving average is $9.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.48 billion, a PE ratio of -9.96 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Vedanta (NYSE:VEDL) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter. Vedanta had a negative net margin of 10.36% and a positive return on equity of 9.98%.

Vedanta Limited operates as a diversified natural resources company in India. The company explores for, develops, extracts, produces, processes, and sells oil and gas, zinc, lead, silver, copper, aluminum, iron ore, steel, and power. It is involved in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas; and exploration, mining, and processing of iron ore, pig iron, and metallurgical coke.

