International Paper (NYSE:IP) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.59 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect International Paper (NYSE:IP) to announce earnings of $0.59 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for International Paper’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.62 and the lowest is $0.57. International Paper posted earnings of $0.57 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.5%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that International Paper will report full year earnings of $4.03 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.50 to $4.85. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $4.79 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.84 to $5.85. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for International Paper.

Get International Paper alerts:

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $5.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.30 billion. International Paper had a net margin of 2.37% and a return on equity of 17.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.09 EPS.

Several analysts have commented on IP shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of International Paper in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of International Paper from $49.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Seaport Global Securities upgraded International Paper from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, February 5th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on International Paper from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on International Paper in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. They set a “sell” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.90.

Shares of International Paper stock opened at $56.78 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $22.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.42 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.12. International Paper has a 52-week low of $29.76 and a 52-week high of $57.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

In other International Paper news, SVP W. Michael Jr. Amick sold 18,222 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.03, for a total value of $875,202.66. Also, SVP Gregory T. Wanta sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.58, for a total transaction of $409,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in International Paper by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 33,070 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,644,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in International Paper by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,490 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of International Paper by 2.3% in the first quarter. Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp now owns 9,021 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $488,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of International Paper by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 15,270 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $759,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. Finally, Flputnam Investment Management Co. grew its position in shares of International Paper by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 10,657 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $530,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.57% of the company’s stock.

About International Paper

International Paper Company operates as a paper and packaging company primarily in United States, the Middle East, Europe, Africa, Pacific Rim, Asia, and rest of the Americas. It operates through three segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

See Also: How Do Front-End Loads Impact an Investment?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on International Paper (IP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for International Paper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Paper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.