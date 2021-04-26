International Bancshares Co. (NASDAQ:IBOC) Shares Acquired by Reinhart Partners Inc.

Reinhart Partners Inc. grew its position in International Bancshares Co. (NASDAQ:IBOC) by 12.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 471,742 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,433 shares during the period. Reinhart Partners Inc.’s holdings in International Bancshares were worth $21,899,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBOC. BHZ Capital Management LP increased its holdings in International Bancshares by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 286,119 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,712,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of International Bancshares by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 115,710 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,332,000 after buying an additional 17,410 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of International Bancshares by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 769,654 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,817,000 after buying an additional 24,580 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of International Bancshares by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 226,400 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,476,000 after buying an additional 34,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in International Bancshares by 39.9% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 82,915 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,105,000 after acquiring an additional 23,634 shares in the last quarter. 59.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of IBOC stock traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $48.32. 1,630 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 207,104. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. International Bancshares Co. has a 12-month low of $24.00 and a 12-month high of $53.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.22 and a beta of 1.31.

International Bancshares (NASDAQ:IBOC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The bank reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. International Bancshares had a return on equity of 7.99% and a net margin of 28.55%. The firm had revenue of $131.12 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 17th. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th were given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 4th. This represents a yield of 2.6%.

About International Bancshares

International Bancshares Corporation, a multibank financial holding company, provides commercial and retail banking services. It accepts checking and saving deposits; and offers commercial, real estate, personal, home improvement, automobile, and other installment and term loans. The company also provides international banking services, including letters of credit, commercial and industrial loans, and foreign exchange services.

