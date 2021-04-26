International Assets Investment Management LLC Has $151,000 Holdings in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE)

International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) by 77.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 795 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 346 shares during the quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in STERIS were worth $151,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of STERIS during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in STERIS by 278.4% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 140 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of STERIS in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of STERIS in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Kings Point Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of STERIS during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. 90.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

STE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded STERIS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $215.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of STERIS from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of STERIS in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of STERIS from $224.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $214.40.

Shares of NYSE:STE opened at $214.82 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 2.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $192.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $188.22. STERIS plc has a fifty-two week low of $138.66 and a fifty-two week high of $215.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.57 and a beta of 0.59.

STERIS (NYSE:STE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $808.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $794.08 million. STERIS had a net margin of 13.97% and a return on equity of 14.44%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.45 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that STERIS plc will post 6.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 24th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 23rd. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio is 28.37%.

In other news, VP Julia Madsen sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total transaction of $210,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

STERIS plc provides infection prevention and other procedural products and services worldwide. It operates in four segments: Healthcare Products, Healthcare Specialty Services, Life Sciences, and Applied Sterilization Technologies. The Healthcare Products segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; accessories for gastrointestinal (GI) procedures, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, equipment management services, and connectivity solutions.

