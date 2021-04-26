International Assets Investment Management LLC Buys 2,900 Shares of United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X)

International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X) by 100.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,799 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in United States Steel were worth $125,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Grassi Investment Management purchased a new stake in shares of United States Steel in the fourth quarter worth $495,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of United States Steel in the fourth quarter worth $223,000. Newport Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of United States Steel in the fourth quarter worth $46,174,000. Stansberry Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United States Steel in the fourth quarter worth $16,383,000. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new stake in shares of United States Steel in the fourth quarter worth $3,990,000. 60.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on X shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded United States Steel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 15th. TheStreet raised United States Steel from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on United States Steel from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Argus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of United States Steel in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on United States Steel in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. United States Steel has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.38.

In related news, CFO Christine S. Breves sold 24,282 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.54, for a total value of $620,162.28. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 203,972 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,209,444.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, VP James E. Bruno sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $750,000.00. Insiders have sold a total of 88,430 shares of company stock worth $2,109,816 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:X opened at $23.71 on Monday. United States Steel Co. has a 1 year low of $6.58 and a 1 year high of $27.40. The company has a market cap of $6.37 billion, a PE ratio of -2.34 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $22.33 and its 200 day moving average is $16.93.

United States Steel (NYSE:X) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by $0.41. United States Steel had a negative return on equity of 18.78% and a negative net margin of 16.25%. The firm had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.64) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that United States Steel Co. will post -5.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 8th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 5th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.17%. United States Steel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.44%.

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. It operates through three segments: North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular). The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets and tin mill products, as well as all iron ore and coke.

