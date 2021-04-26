International Assets Investment Management LLC Boosts Stake in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL)

International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL) by 100.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,926 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 963 shares during the quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF were worth $156,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $79,036,000. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $50,540,000. Creative Planning raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 1,515.6% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 369,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,428,000 after acquiring an additional 346,853 shares during the last quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $25,867,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,834,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,575,000 after acquiring an additional 196,723 shares during the last quarter.

VPL stock opened at $83.70 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.65. Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF has a 52 week low of $56.72 and a 52 week high of $84.90.

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF, formerly Vanguard MSCI Pacific ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Pacific Stock Index Fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI Pacific Index that consists of common stocks of companies located in Japan, Australia, Hong Kong, New Zealand and Singapore.

