Inter Pipeline (TSE:IPL) PT Raised to C$18.00 at Tudor Pickering

Inter Pipeline (TSE:IPL) had its price target lifted by Tudor Pickering to C$18.00 in a research note published on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James set a C$18.25 price target on shares of Inter Pipeline and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Inter Pipeline from C$17.00 to C$18.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a C$20.00 price target on shares of Inter Pipeline in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. CIBC reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a C$18.50 price target on shares of Inter Pipeline in a research note on Friday. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of Inter Pipeline from C$15.00 to C$18.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$17.28.

Shares of Inter Pipeline stock opened at C$18.05 on Friday. The company has a market cap of C$7.75 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 164.49, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.28. Inter Pipeline has a one year low of C$10.22 and a one year high of C$18.61. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$18.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$14.66.

Inter Pipeline (TSE:IPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported C$0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.14 by C$0.25. The firm had revenue of C$624.30 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Inter Pipeline will post 1.0700001 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 21st. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. Inter Pipeline’s payout ratio is 93.75%.

About Inter Pipeline

Inter Pipeline Ltd. engages in the petroleum transportation and storage, and natural gas liquids (NGL) processing businesses in Canada and Europe. The company operates through four segments: Oil Sands Transportation; Conventional Oil Pipelines; NGL Processing; and Bulk Liquid Storage. The Oil Sands Transportation segment transports petroleum products through Cold Lake, Corridor, and Polaris pipeline systems covering approximately 3,300 kilometers of pipeline and 3.8 million barrels of storage capacity; and related blending and handling services.

