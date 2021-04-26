Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) Given Buy Rating at Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird restated their buy rating on shares of Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, Price Targets.com reports.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $210.00 to $252.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Bank of America lowered shares of Inspire Medical Systems from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Lake Street Capital increased their price objective on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Inspire Medical Systems from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $225.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $171.50.

Shares of Inspire Medical Systems stock opened at $227.68 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -98.14 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 14.18 and a current ratio of 14.67. The company has a fifty day moving average of $211.59 and a 200 day moving average of $192.72. Inspire Medical Systems has a fifty-two week low of $65.25 and a fifty-two week high of $252.25.

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.17. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative net margin of 61.07% and a negative return on equity of 32.23%. The business had revenue of $46.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.38) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 71.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Inspire Medical Systems will post -2.37 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Inspire Medical Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,144,000. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in Inspire Medical Systems by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 7,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,433,000 after buying an additional 796 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its holdings in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 32.6% in the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 5,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 3,769.3% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 29,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,546,000 after purchasing an additional 28,722 shares during the period. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 146.6% in the fourth quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 6,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,191,000 after purchasing an additional 3,764 shares during the period. 96.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Inspire Medical Systems Company Profile

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) in the United States and Europe. It offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe OSA.

