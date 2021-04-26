Insider Selling: salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) COO Sells $572,688.06 in Stock

salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) COO Bret Steven Taylor sold 2,443 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.42, for a total value of $572,688.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 965,736 shares in the company, valued at $226,387,833.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Bret Steven Taylor also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 23rd, Bret Steven Taylor sold 803 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.95, for a total transaction of $173,407.85.

Shares of CRM stock opened at $233.51 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The company has a market capitalization of $215.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.97, a P/E/G ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $218.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $231.95. salesforce.com, inc. has a one year low of $151.30 and a one year high of $284.50.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The CRM provider reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.74. The business had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.68 billion. salesforce.com had a net margin of 17.53% and a return on equity of 6.63%. On average, research analysts expect that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 65,415,954 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $14,557,012,000 after purchasing an additional 1,217,637 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in salesforce.com by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 45,846,031 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $10,193,453,000 after acquiring an additional 876,975 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in salesforce.com by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,886,700 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $3,090,207,000 after acquiring an additional 1,680,084 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in salesforce.com by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 12,492,164 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,779,881,000 after acquiring an additional 599,727 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in salesforce.com during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,202,604,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CRM shares. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $233.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $320.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of salesforce.com from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and set a $315.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Nord/LB cut shares of salesforce.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $269.06.

About salesforce.com

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

