Insider Selling: Medley Management Inc. (NYSE:MDLY) Major Shareholder Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

Medley Management Inc. (NYSE:MDLY) major shareholder Angelic Diaz Taube sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.55, for a total transaction of $45,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 374,207 shares in the company, valued at $1,702,641.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Angelic Diaz Taube also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Medley Management alerts:

On Monday, April 19th, Angelic Diaz Taube sold 2,001 shares of Medley Management stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.33, for a total transaction of $12,666.33.

On Thursday, April 15th, Angelic Diaz Taube sold 88,792 shares of Medley Management stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.32, for a total transaction of $738,749.44.

Shares of Medley Management stock traded up $0.50 during trading on Monday, hitting $5.55. 4,166 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 372,809. Medley Management Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.80 and a 1-year high of $27.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.67 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.90.

Medley Management (NYSE:MDLY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 31st. The asset manager reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $8.48 million for the quarter.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Medley Management stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Medley Management Inc. (NYSE:MDLY) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 76,851 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 11.47% of Medley Management as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Medley Management Company Profile

Medley Management Inc is an investment holding company and operate and control all of the business and affairs of Medley LLC and its subsidiaries. Medley Management Inc was incorporated on June 13, 2014 and is based in New York, New York.

Further Reading: Bollinger Bands

Receive News & Ratings for Medley Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medley Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.