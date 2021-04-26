Insider Selling: Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) CEO Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) CEO Eric M. Demarco sold 10,000 shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.26, for a total value of $262,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Eric M. Demarco also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 22nd, Eric M. Demarco sold 10,000 shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.56, for a total value of $255,600.00.

On Monday, February 22nd, Eric M. Demarco sold 10,000 shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.51, for a total value of $305,100.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:KTOS opened at $27.03 on Monday. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.98 and a 1 year high of $34.11. The company has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a PE ratio of 675.92 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 3.86 and a quick ratio of 3.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $26.67 and its 200 day moving average is $25.38.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The aerospace company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.03). Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a net margin of 0.62% and a return on equity of 3.99%. The business had revenue of $206.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $218.72 million. Analysts expect that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL purchased a new position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $233,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $263,000. Sandbar Asset Management LLP grew its holdings in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 93.4% during the 4th quarter. Sandbar Asset Management LLP now owns 487,858 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $13,382,000 after acquiring an additional 235,569 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 32.3% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 125,164 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,433,000 after purchasing an additional 30,534 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 46.8% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 197,210 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $5,410,000 after purchasing an additional 62,867 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.28% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on KTOS shares. TheStreet raised Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Alembic Global Advisors downgraded Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, March 1st. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Truist downgraded Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 11th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.90.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Company Profile

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc operates as a government contractor of the U.S. Department of Defense. The company operates through two segments, Kratos Government Solutions and Unmanned Systems. The Kratos Government Solutions segment offers microwave electronic products, space, training and cybersecurity/ warfare, satellite communications, C5ISR/ modular systems, turbine technologies, and defense and rocket support services.

