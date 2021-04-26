Insider Selling: Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM) CEO Sells 25,000 Shares of Stock

Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM) CEO John M. Evans sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.49, for a total value of $1,762,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,038,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $73,236,713.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Beam Therapeutics stock opened at $76.77 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $4.80 billion and a P/E ratio of -5.46. Beam Therapeutics Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.80 and a fifty-two week high of $126.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $80.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.77.

Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, March 14th. The company reported ($1.69) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.66) by ($1.03). The firm had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.00 million. Beam Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 103.41% and a negative net margin of 529,075.00%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Beam Therapeutics Inc. will post -3.02 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BEAM. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Beam Therapeutics by 41.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,159,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,945,000 after acquiring an additional 931,108 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Beam Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $16,674,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new position in Beam Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $16,674,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Beam Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $14,438,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in shares of Beam Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $8,377,000. 49.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently commented on BEAM shares. Wedbush upped their price objective on Beam Therapeutics from $42.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective (up previously from $47.00) on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Beam Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Beam Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $145.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Beam Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Beam Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.00.

About Beam Therapeutics

Beam Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, develops precision genetic medicines for patients suffering from serious diseases in the United States. The company is developing BEAM-101 for the treatment of sickle cell disease and beta thalassemia; BEAM-102 for the treatment of sickle cell disease; and BEAM-201, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor T cell for the treatment of relapsed/refractory T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

