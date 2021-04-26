Insider Selling: Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS) Insider Sells 6,250 Shares of Stock

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS) insider Pascal Deschatelets sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.13, for a total transaction of $288,312.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 871,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,194,775.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Pascal Deschatelets also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 10th, Pascal Deschatelets sold 6,250 shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.74, for a total transaction of $317,125.00.

Shares of APLS stock traded up $0.95 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $45.16. The stock had a trading volume of 570,097 shares, compared to its average volume of 647,315. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.23. The company has a current ratio of 9.86, a quick ratio of 9.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34. Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.49 and a 12 month high of $58.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a PE ratio of -5.96 and a beta of 1.47.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $1.40. The company had revenue of $250.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $184.54 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -5.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA lifted its position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 12,759.8% during the first quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 385,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,554,000 after purchasing an additional 382,795 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 105,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,013,000 after purchasing an additional 8,061 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,906,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 23.3% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 30,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,763,000 after purchasing an additional 5,832 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWA Asset Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on APLS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $78.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Apellis Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.47.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutic compounds through the inhibition of the complement system for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Its lead product candidate is pegcetacoplan that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of geographic atrophy in age-related macular degeneration and paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH) diseases; cold agglutinin disease; C3 glomerulopathy; and other glomerular diseases, such as IgA nephropathy, primary membranous nephropathy, and lupus nephritis.

