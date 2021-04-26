Inseego Corp. (NASDAQ:INSG) Shares Acquired by International Assets Investment Management LLC

International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Inseego Corp. (NASDAQ:INSG) by 282.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 14,150 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 10,450 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Inseego were worth $162,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of INSG. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Inseego by 150.2% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 428,487 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,422,000 after acquiring an additional 257,255 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in Inseego by 43.2% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 50,253 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $519,000 after buying an additional 15,170 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Inseego during the third quarter worth approximately $106,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in Inseego by 280.0% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new position in Inseego during the fourth quarter worth approximately $155,000. 47.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have commented on INSG. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price target (down previously from $14.00) on shares of Inseego in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Cowen cut their price target on Inseego from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Inseego from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $12.00 target price (down from $13.00) on shares of Inseego in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Lake Street Capital reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $13.00 target price (down from $17.00) on shares of Inseego in a research note on Monday, March 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.83.

In other Inseego news, CEO Dan Mondor sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.67, for a total transaction of $1,550,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 231,488 shares in the company, valued at $4,784,856.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 9.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Inseego stock opened at $9.17 on Monday. Inseego Corp. has a 1-year low of $8.23 and a 1-year high of $21.93. The company has a market cap of $934.72 million, a PE ratio of -7.58 and a beta of 1.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.51.

Inseego (NASDAQ:INSG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The technology company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $86.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.80 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 64.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.10) EPS. Research analysts expect that Inseego Corp. will post -1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Inseego Corp. engages in the design and development of fixed and mobile wireless solutions, industrial Internet of Things (IIoT), and cloud solutions for large enterprise verticals, service providers, and small and medium-sized businesses worldwide. The company provides wireless 4G and 5G hardware products for vertical markets, including private LTE/5G networks, First responders network authority/Firstnet, SD-WAN, telematics, remote monitoring and surveillance, and fixed wireless access and mobile broadband devices.

