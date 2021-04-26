InnovAge Holding Corp. (OTCMKTS:INNV) Receives $29.80 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

InnovAge Holding Corp. (OTCMKTS:INNV) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $29.80.
Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on InnovAge in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on InnovAge in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. William Blair assumed coverage on InnovAge in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on InnovAge in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on InnovAge in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock.
In related news, Director Edward Moore Jr. Kennedy acquired 23,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $21.00 per share, with a total value of $483,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 23,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $483,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Maureen Hewitt acquired 9,350 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $26.62 per share, with a total value of $248,897.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 12.84% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
About InnovAge
InnovAge Holding Corp. manages and provides a range of medical and ancillary services for seniors in need of care and support to live independently in their homes and communities. It manages its business through Program of All-Inclusive Care for the Elderly (PACE) approach. The company offers in-home care services consisting of skilled, unskilled, and personal care; in-center services, such as primary care, dental, mental health and psychiatric, meals, and activities, as well as physical, occupational, and speech therapy; transportation to the PACE center and third-party medical appointments; and care management.
