INmune Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:INMB) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

INmune Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:INMB) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $20.17.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on INMB. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of INmune Bio in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of INmune Bio in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded INmune Bio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INMB. FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in INmune Bio by 22.2% during the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 4,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in INmune Bio by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after buying an additional 2,854 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in INmune Bio during the 4th quarter worth approximately $213,000. Ikarian Capital LLC bought a new position in INmune Bio during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,747,000. Finally, Diametric Capital LP bought a new position in INmune Bio during the 4th quarter worth approximately $215,000. 7.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:INMB traded down $0.07 on Wednesday, hitting $11.88. 140,969 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 290,943. INmune Bio has a fifty-two week low of $4.25 and a fifty-two week high of $29.99. The stock has a market cap of $177.40 million, a PE ratio of -12.32 and a beta of 3.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.08 and a 200-day moving average of $13.62.

INmune Bio (NASDAQ:INMB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter. Research analysts expect that INmune Bio will post -1.11 EPS for the current year.

INmune Bio Company Profile

INmune Bio, Inc focuses on controlling components of the immune system to activate an immune response against cancer and Alzheimer’s disease. Its product pipeline INKMUNE-Cancer, INB03-Cancer, XPRO1595-Alzheimer, and LIVNATE. The company was founded by Mark Lowdell in September 2015 and is headquartered in La Jolla, CA.

