Ingalls & Snyder LLC Has $639,000 Holdings in Total Se (NYSE:TOT)

Ingalls & Snyder LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Total Se (NYSE:TOT) by 23.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,736 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,570 shares during the period. Ingalls & Snyder LLC’s holdings in Total were worth $639,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BOKF NA raised its stake in Total by 7.5% during the first quarter. BOKF NA now owns 181,073 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $8,427,000 after acquiring an additional 12,680 shares in the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN raised its stake in shares of Total by 24.1% in the first quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 26,241 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,222,000 after acquiring an additional 5,098 shares during the last quarter. Aries Wealth Management bought a new stake in Total during the 1st quarter worth approximately $234,000. Allied Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Total by 4.8% in the first quarter. Allied Investment Advisors LLC now owns 114,712 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $5,339,000 after acquiring an additional 5,266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hennessy Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Total by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 99,500 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $4,631,000 after buying an additional 3,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.35% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TOT opened at $44.47 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $117.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.59, a PEG ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Total Se has a twelve month low of $28.65 and a twelve month high of $50.41. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.63.

Total (NYSE:TOT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.46. The company had revenue of $37.94 billion during the quarter. Total had a positive return on equity of 5.36% and a negative net margin of 3.64%. Research analysts expect that Total Se will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 24th were issued a $0.567 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 23rd. This represents a $2.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.10%. Total’s payout ratio is currently 50.91%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Total in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley cut Total from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Total in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Total from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Total in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.14.

TOTAL SE operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Exploration & Production; Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The Exploration & Production segment is involved in oil and natural gas exploration and production activities in approximately 50 countries.

