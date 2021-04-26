Ingalls & Snyder LLC Decreases Position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Ingalls & Snyder LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 11.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,424 shares of the company’s stock after selling 182 shares during the period. Ingalls & Snyder LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $566,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 311 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Shilanski & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.0% during the first quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 2,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,087,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Raub Brock Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 4.8% during the first quarter. Raub Brock Capital Management LP now owns 595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 0.8% during the first quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 3,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,388,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Usca Ria LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 6,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,369,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period.

Get iShares S&P 500 ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA IVV opened at $418.31 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $401.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $376.52. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $275.00 and a 52-week high of $419.84.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Story: Trade Deficit

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.