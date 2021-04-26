Ingalls & Snyder LLC Cuts Stock Position in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI)

Ingalls & Snyder LLC reduced its holdings in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) by 1.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 32,823 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 425 shares during the quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC’s holdings in NiSource were worth $791,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of NiSource in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. AGF Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of NiSource in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NiSource in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of NiSource in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, First Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of NiSource in the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.91% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on NI. UBS Group upgraded NiSource from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 29th. TheStreet upgraded NiSource from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered NiSource from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on NiSource from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded NiSource from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. NiSource has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.11.

NYSE NI opened at $25.72 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.09 billion, a PE ratio of -32.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.82. The business’s fifty day moving average is $23.92 and its 200 day moving average is $23.20. NiSource Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.09 and a fifty-two week high of $27.24.

NiSource (NYSE:NI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. NiSource had a positive return on equity of 11.63% and a negative net margin of 4.96%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that NiSource Inc. will post 1.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.42%. NiSource’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.67%.

In related news, SVP Michael Hooper sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.23, for a total value of $111,150.00. Also, COO Pablo Vegas sold 5,616 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.84, for a total transaction of $122,653.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 106,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,328,318.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NiSource, Inc is a holding company, which engages in energy solutions. Through its subsidiaries, it provides natural gas, electricity, and other products and services. It operates through the following segments: Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The Gas Distribution Operations segment focuses in the natural gas service and transportation for residential, commercial, and industrial customers.

