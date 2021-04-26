Ingalls & Snyder LLC Cuts Position in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

Ingalls & Snyder LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV) by 4.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,225 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 763 shares during the quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $368,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,080 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the period. Private Wealth Strategies L.L.C. boosted its position in iShares Silver Trust by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Private Wealth Strategies L.L.C. now owns 10,504 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 445 shares during the period. United Capital Management of KS Inc. boosted its position in iShares Silver Trust by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. now owns 13,113 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the period. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Silver Trust by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 68,439 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,682,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, City Holding Co. increased its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 4,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period.

Get iShares Silver Trust alerts:

iShares Silver Trust stock opened at $24.14 on Monday. iShares Silver Trust has a 1-year low of $13.73 and a 1-year high of $27.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $23.65 and a 200-day moving average of $23.56.

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

Recommended Story: Do investors pay a separate front-end load every time they buy additional shares?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Silver Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Silver Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.