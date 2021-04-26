IMS Capital Management Lowers Stock Position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

IMS Capital Management lessened its holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 50.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,313 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,554 shares during the period. IMS Capital Management’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $374,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC purchased a new stake in Altria Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Altria Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Financial Avengers Inc. purchased a new stake in Altria Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Altria Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 62.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on MO shares. UBS Group cut shares of Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $40.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Altria Group from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Altria Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.30.

NYSE:MO opened at $47.39 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 131.64, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.54. Altria Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.02 and a 1-year high of $52.59. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $49.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.59, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $5.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.95 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 2.84% and a return on equity of 148.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.02 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Altria Group announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, January 28th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 2.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 25th will be given a dividend of $0.86 per share. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 24th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.52%.

About Altria Group

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Smokeless Products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment comprised of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

