IMS Capital Management Has $216,000 Holdings in VanEck Vectors Investment Grade Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTR)

IMS Capital Management cut its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Investment Grade Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTR) by 7.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,523 shares of the company’s stock after selling 712 shares during the quarter. IMS Capital Management’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Investment Grade Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $216,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Investment Grade Floating Rate Bond ETF by 25.4% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 395,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,992,000 after buying an additional 80,000 shares during the last quarter. Madrona Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Investment Grade Floating Rate Bond ETF by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Madrona Financial Services LLC now owns 331,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,386,000 after buying an additional 10,109 shares during the last quarter. Milestone Advisory Partners acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Investment Grade Floating Rate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $7,793,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Investment Grade Floating Rate Bond ETF by 22.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 230,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,817,000 after purchasing an additional 41,789 shares in the last quarter. Finally, White Pine Investment CO raised its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Investment Grade Floating Rate Bond ETF by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. White Pine Investment CO now owns 223,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,661,000 after purchasing an additional 11,885 shares in the last quarter.

Get VanEck Vectors Investment Grade Floating Rate Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA FLTR opened at $25.35 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.32. VanEck Vectors Investment Grade Floating Rate Bond ETF has a one year low of $24.46 and a one year high of $25.47.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Vectors Investment Grade Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTR).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Vectors Investment Grade Floating Rate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Vectors Investment Grade Floating Rate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.