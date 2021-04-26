IMS Capital Management Has $1.17 Million Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

IMS Capital Management cut its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 23.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,134 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 3,369 shares during the quarter. IMS Capital Management’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,167,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CVX. United Bank grew its position in shares of Chevron by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. United Bank now owns 20,197 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,454,000 after purchasing an additional 2,627 shares during the period. Westover Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chevron in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $299,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Chevron by 44.0% in the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,144 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,378,000 after purchasing an additional 5,853 shares during the period. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Chevron during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $510,000. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Chevron during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $897,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Chevron alerts:

CVX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho initiated coverage on Chevron in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $107.00 price target for the company. Barclays upped their price target on Chevron from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $102.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, January 29th. HSBC raised Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $103.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on Chevron from $122.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $110.68.

Shares of CVX stock opened at $101.55 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $195.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.54, a PEG ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $105.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $90.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.26. Chevron Co. has a fifty-two week low of $65.16 and a fifty-two week high of $112.70.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $25.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.97 billion. Chevron had a positive return on equity of 1.75% and a negative net margin of 10.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.49 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th were paid a $1.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.08%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.30%.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

Further Reading: FTSE 100 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.