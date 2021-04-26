IMS Capital Management Grows Holdings in Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO)

IMS Capital Management raised its position in Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) by 10.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,190 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. IMS Capital Management’s holdings in Patterson Companies were worth $294,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Patterson Companies by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 203,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,041,000 after purchasing an additional 9,140 shares in the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Patterson Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $166,000. Aperio Group LLC raised its holdings in Patterson Companies by 44.7% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 56,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,673,000 after buying an additional 17,452 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP grew its position in Patterson Companies by 59.2% in the fourth quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 19,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $577,000 after acquiring an additional 7,234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Patterson Companies by 1.5% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 63,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,519,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Patterson Companies alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Patterson Companies from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Patterson Companies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.43.

PDCO opened at $33.46 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a PE ratio of -6.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $32.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Patterson Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.44 and a 12-month high of $36.88.

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. Patterson Companies had a negative net margin of 9.15% and a positive return on equity of 17.57%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Patterson Companies, Inc. will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 16th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 15th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.11%. Patterson Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.10%.

In other news, CFO Donald Zurbay sold 6,817 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.10, for a total transaction of $205,191.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Patterson Companies

Patterson Companies, Inc distributes and sells dental and animal health products in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments; Dental, Animal Health, and Corporate segments. The Dental segment offers consumable products, including infection control, restorative materials, hand instruments, and sterilization products; basic and advanced technology dental equipment; technology solutions, such as practice management software and e-commerce solutions; patient education systems; and office forms and stationery.

Read More: What is the Ex-Dividend Date in Investing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PDCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Patterson Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Patterson Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.