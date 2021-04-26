IMS Capital Management Cuts Position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

IMS Capital Management lessened its stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 51.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,046 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,551 shares during the quarter. IMS Capital Management’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $871,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of AbbVie in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in AbbVie during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 260.8% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 368 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the period. Finally, Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in AbbVie in the third quarter worth about $42,000. 67.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ABBV has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of AbbVie from $120.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of AbbVie from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. They set a $135.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $117.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $115.65.

In related news, SVP Elaine K. Sorg sold 8,440 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.61, for a total value of $916,668.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,827,661.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Richard A. Gonzalez sold 170,113 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.61, for a total transaction of $18,475,972.93. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 450,981 shares in the company, valued at $48,981,046.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 198,067 shares of company stock worth $21,511,667. 0.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ABBV stock opened at $111.38 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $106.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $102.63. AbbVie Inc. has a 12 month low of $79.11 and a 12 month high of $113.41. The company has a market cap of $196.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.38, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $13.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.70 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 18.16% and a return on equity of 439.24%. AbbVie’s quarterly revenue was up 59.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.21 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th will be paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.67%. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 58.17%.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenstrÃ¶m's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

