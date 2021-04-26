ImageCoin Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $189,860.00 (IMG)

ImageCoin (CURRENCY:IMG) traded down 3.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on April 25th. During the last week, ImageCoin has traded down 20.6% against the U.S. dollar. One ImageCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0345 or 0.00000066 BTC on major exchanges. ImageCoin has a total market cap of $383,088.07 and $189,860.00 worth of ImageCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000870 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000007 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded 22.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000026 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

xscoin (XSC) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0392 or 0.00000075 BTC.

INMAXCOIN (INXC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0670 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Emrals (EMRALS) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0206 or 0.00000039 BTC.

AVCCOIN (AVC) traded down 79% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0523 or 0.00000100 BTC.

ImageCoin Coin Profile

ImageCoin is a coin. ImageCoin’s total supply is 11,097,819 coins. ImageCoin’s official Twitter account is @Imagehosty . The official website for ImageCoin is imagecoin.imagehosty.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Image is designed to be a secure and decentralized open-source proof of work digital currency, focusing on performance, security and fast low-cost transactions. The Image Community Reserve assists with market liquidity and reducing volatility. With the community’s support, Image is looking to revolutionize the cryptocurrency experience allowing users easy access and usability, bringing it to the mainstream for day to day life. “

ImageCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ImageCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ImageCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ImageCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

