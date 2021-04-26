ImageCash Price Tops $0.0097 (IMGC)

ImageCash (CURRENCY:IMGC) traded 74.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on April 25th. ImageCash has a market cap of $49,716.99 and approximately $11.00 worth of ImageCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ImageCash coin can currently be bought for about $0.0097 or 0.00000019 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, ImageCash has traded 18.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001970 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002166 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.96 or 0.00060982 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $136.58 or 0.00269050 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 14% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00004459 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $526.98 or 0.01038066 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00023523 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $50,727.65 or 0.99926080 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $326.37 or 0.00642895 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

ImageCash Profile

ImageCash’s total supply is 5,268,154 coins and its circulating supply is 5,149,154 coins. The official website for ImageCash is imgcash.imagehosty.com . ImageCash’s official Twitter account is @imagehosty and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling ImageCash

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ImageCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ImageCash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ImageCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

