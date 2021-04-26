Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co Purchases 37,000 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co lifted its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 18.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 242,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,000 shares during the period. AbbVie accounts for 0.3% of Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $26,189,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in AbbVie in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in AbbVie during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in AbbVie in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its stake in AbbVie by 260.8% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie during the third quarter valued at about $42,000. 67.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AbbVie alerts:

Shares of ABBV stock traded up $0.18 during trading on Monday, hitting $111.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 89,855 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,202,128. The company has a market cap of $196.88 billion, a PE ratio of 23.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.38. The business has a fifty day moving average of $106.95 and a 200-day moving average of $102.63. AbbVie Inc. has a 52 week low of $79.11 and a 52 week high of $113.41.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.07. AbbVie had a return on equity of 439.24% and a net margin of 18.16%. The business had revenue of $13.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 59.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.66%. AbbVie’s payout ratio is currently 58.17%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ABBV. SVB Leerink upped their price target on AbbVie from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Mizuho upped their target price on AbbVie from $117.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $120.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of AbbVie in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. They set a $135.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $115.65.

In related news, SVP Elaine K. Sorg sold 8,440 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.61, for a total value of $916,668.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 26,035 shares in the company, valued at $2,827,661.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard A. Gonzalez sold 170,113 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.61, for a total value of $18,475,972.93. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 450,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,981,046.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 198,067 shares of company stock valued at $21,511,667 in the last 90 days. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About AbbVie

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenstrÃ¶m's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

Featured Story: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABBV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV).

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.