Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co Makes New Investment in Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY)

Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co bought a new stake in shares of Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 50,000 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $8,992,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Paylocity in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Paylocity during the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Paylocity in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Paylocity by 239.5% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 258 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the period. Finally, Infini Master Fund bought a new stake in Paylocity during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $62,000. 68.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:PCTY traded up $3.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $198.41. The company had a trading volume of 1,114 shares, compared to its average volume of 261,777. The stock has a market cap of $10.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 172.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.76 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $182.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $192.32. Paylocity Holding Co. has a one year low of $85.22 and a one year high of $218.34.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The software maker reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.14. Paylocity had a return on equity of 16.89% and a net margin of 11.05%. The company had revenue of $146.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.47 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Paylocity Holding Co. will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PCTY. JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of Paylocity from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Raymond James increased their target price on Paylocity from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Paylocity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $224.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Paylocity in a research report on Thursday. They set a “market perform” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Paylocity from $210.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Paylocity presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $192.33.

Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based payroll and human capital management software solutions for medium-sized organizations in the United States. The company offers Payroll module that enables clients to automate key payroll processes and manage compliance; Core HR module, which provides a set of HR capabilities enabling clients to manage HR data; and Talent module that enable clients to manage their talent throughout employees' tenures, starting at recruiting and carrying through onboarding, learning, and performance management.

