Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co Makes New Investment in Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY)

Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co bought a new stake in shares of Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 50,000 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $8,992,000.
Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Paylocity in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Paylocity during the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Paylocity in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Paylocity by 239.5% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 258 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the period. Finally, Infini Master Fund bought a new stake in Paylocity during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $62,000. 68.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Shares of NASDAQ:PCTY traded up $3.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $198.41. The company had a trading volume of 1,114 shares, compared to its average volume of 261,777. The stock has a market cap of $10.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 172.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.76 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $182.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $192.32. Paylocity Holding Co. has a one year low of $85.22 and a one year high of $218.34.
Several research firms have recently issued reports on PCTY. JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of Paylocity from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Raymond James increased their target price on Paylocity from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Paylocity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $224.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Paylocity in a research report on Thursday. They set a “market perform” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Paylocity from $210.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Paylocity presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $192.33.
Paylocity Profile
Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based payroll and human capital management software solutions for medium-sized organizations in the United States. The company offers Payroll module that enables clients to automate key payroll processes and manage compliance; Core HR module, which provides a set of HR capabilities enabling clients to manage HR data; and Talent module that enable clients to manage their talent throughout employees' tenures, starting at recruiting and carrying through onboarding, learning, and performance management.
Further Reading: Fiduciary
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PCTY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY).
Receive News & Ratings for Paylocity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paylocity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.