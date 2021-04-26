Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co Has $18.19 Million Stock Position in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co lowered its position in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) by 14.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 151,698 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 25,000 shares during the quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $18,190,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in Ross Stores by 1.4% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 435,319 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $40,631,000 after purchasing an additional 5,891 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 7,994 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $746,000 after acquiring an additional 629 shares in the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ross Stores during the 3rd quarter worth about $280,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ross Stores in the 3rd quarter valued at about $791,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Ross Stores by 25.9% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 82,191 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $7,670,000 after buying an additional 16,905 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Ross Stores from $121.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $123.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $117.80.

In related news, Director George Orban sold 3,250 shares of Ross Stores stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.69, for a total value of $411,742.50. Also, CMO Brian R. Morrow sold 1,462 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.28, for a total value of $186,083.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 223,322 shares of company stock valued at $26,703,008 over the last three months. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ROST traded down $1.73 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $127.09. 22,411 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,025,527. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $122.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $113.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 153.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.16 and a beta of 0.95. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 52 week low of $79.65 and a 52 week high of $130.08.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The apparel retailer reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.33). The company had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.27 billion. Ross Stores had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 22.57%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.28 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th were given a $0.285 dividend. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 15th. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.89%.

Ross Stores Company Profile

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands. Its stores primarily offers apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

