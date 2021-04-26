Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co Buys 6,900 Shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co increased its position in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) by 21.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,100 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,900 shares during the quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies were worth $11,372,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in The Estée Lauder Companies during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 366.7% in the fourth quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 112 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. 54.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on EL shares. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $320.00 to $348.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $329.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday. Oppenheimer raised their price target on The Estée Lauder Companies from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on The Estée Lauder Companies from $300.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on The Estée Lauder Companies from $254.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $291.65.

Shares of NYSE:EL traded up $2.44 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $316.23. 4,756 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,381,469. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The business’s 50 day moving average is $294.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $262.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $114.72 billion, a PE ratio of 191.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.87. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a one year low of $158.25 and a one year high of $316.29.

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.92. The company had revenue of $4.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.49 billion. The Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 32.72% and a net margin of 4.38%. The Estée Lauder Companies’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.11 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.46%.

In other The Estée Lauder Companies news, Vice Chairman Sara E. Moss sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $3,600,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,600,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Lal Family Partners Lp sold 2,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.19, for a total transaction of $564,380,000.00. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,149,073 shares of company stock valued at $608,055,929. 13.95% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

