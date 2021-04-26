IG Gold (IGG) Market Capitalization Achieves $23.86 Million

IG Gold (CURRENCY:IGG) traded up 32.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on April 26th. Over the last seven days, IG Gold has traded up 2.3% against the dollar. IG Gold has a market capitalization of $23.86 million and approximately $251,449.00 worth of IG Gold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One IG Gold coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0027 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00002284 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001869 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $32.72 or 0.00061143 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.86 or 0.00065148 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001869 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 19.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.00 or 0.00020559 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $144.84 or 0.00270697 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001869 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

IG Gold Profile

IG Gold (IGG) is a coin. IG Gold’s total supply is 48,132,126,676 coins and its circulating supply is 8,856,541,707 coins. IG Gold’s official Twitter account is @IG_Galaxy and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for IG Gold is /r/IntergalacticGaming . The official message board for IG Gold is medium.com/@IGGalaxy . The official website for IG Gold is www.iggalaxy.com

According to CryptoCompare, “IGG is the native token within the IGGalaxy which will power the IG esports ecosystem. The TRC20 token will fundamentally disrupt the way stakeholders within the esports landscape interact and exchange value. Coupled with smart contracts, IGG will have real-world utility for gamers, teams, brands and the wider public. “

Buying and Selling IG Gold

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IG Gold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade IG Gold should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase IG Gold using one of the exchanges listed above.

