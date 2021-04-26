IFG Advisors LLC Makes New $227,000 Investment in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

IFG Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 4,200 shares of the cable giant’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its stake in Comcast by 274.7% during the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 562 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Comcast during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Comcast in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Comcast in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, ADE LLC acquired a new stake in Comcast in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 82.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CMCSA opened at $54.39 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $249.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.99. Comcast Co. has a fifty-two week low of $34.17 and a fifty-two week high of $58.58.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The cable giant reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.08. Comcast had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 9.90%. The company had revenue of $27.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 7th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 6th. This is an increase from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.95%.

In other news, Director Maritza Gomez Montiel sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.97, for a total transaction of $99,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $658,104.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

CMCSA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Truist boosted their price objective on Comcast from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Benchmark upped their price target on shares of Comcast from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James raised shares of Comcast from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $61.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Comcast from $59.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Pivotal Research upped their price target on shares of Comcast from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Comcast presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.71.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand, as well as sells advertising.

