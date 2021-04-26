IFG Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS)

IFG Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS) by 0.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 32,239 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF accounts for 2.3% of IFG Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. IFG Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF were worth $4,138,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of VSS. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $128,351,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $21,322,000. Anderson Hoagland & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $16,697,000. Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 649.2% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 108,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,278,000 after purchasing an additional 94,429 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Personal Capital Advisors Corp boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 2,467,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,602,000 after purchasing an additional 87,838 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VSS opened at $134.96 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $130.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $121.52. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $83.35 and a 1-year high of $135.22.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

