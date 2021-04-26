IFG Advisors LLC Acquires 1,673 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

IFG Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) by 24.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,657 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,673 shares during the period. IFG Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $622,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000.

NASDAQ:SCZ opened at $75.35 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $72.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.35. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $46.93 and a 52-week high of $75.79.

