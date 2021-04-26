IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) Shares Sold by Grandfield & Dodd LLC

Grandfield & Dodd LLC cut its position in shares of IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) by 4.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,112 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 50 shares during the period. Grandfield & Dodd LLC’s holdings in IDEX were worth $230,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IEX. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in IDEX by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,517,459 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,099,078,000 after purchasing an additional 104,381 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in IDEX by 29.5% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 818,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $163,005,000 after buying an additional 186,357 shares in the last quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of IDEX by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. now owns 811,371 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $169,836,000 after buying an additional 9,330 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of IDEX by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 733,596 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $146,132,000 after acquiring an additional 46,655 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of IDEX in the fourth quarter worth $143,190,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Cowen downgraded IDEX from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on IDEX in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $230.00 price objective on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of IDEX from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of IDEX from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of IDEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $199.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $206.13.

In other news, SVP Denise R. Cade sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.11, for a total transaction of $750,412.50. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

IDEX stock opened at $225.19 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $208.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $197.05. IDEX Co. has a 52 week low of $141.86 and a 52 week high of $226.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.10 billion, a PE ratio of 46.05, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a current ratio of 3.71.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $614.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $601.26 million. IDEX had a return on equity of 17.21% and a net margin of 15.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.33 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that IDEX Co. will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current year.

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an applied solutions company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as offers flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

