IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA) Shares Acquired by Exchange Traded Concepts LLC

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA) by 30.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,226 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,219 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in IDACORP were worth $522,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of IDACORP by 9,119.4% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,048,825 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $196,749,000 after buying an additional 2,026,602 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in IDACORP by 821.4% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 821,877 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $78,925,000 after acquiring an additional 732,674 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its position in IDACORP by 28.5% during the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 773,401 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $74,270,000 after acquiring an additional 171,452 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp purchased a new position in shares of IDACORP in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $14,289,000. Finally, Prudential PLC increased its holdings in shares of IDACORP by 933.8% in the fourth quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 78,714 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $7,559,000 after purchasing an additional 71,100 shares during the period. 75.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get IDACORP alerts:

Shares of IDA stock opened at $100.28 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $98.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 2.26. The stock has a market cap of $5.07 billion, a PE ratio of 20.55, a P/E/G ratio of 7.40 and a beta of 0.43. IDACORP, Inc. has a 1 year low of $78.91 and a 1 year high of $103.24.

IDACORP (NYSE:IDA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The energy company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.04. IDACORP had a return on equity of 9.86% and a net margin of 18.60%. The business had revenue of $315.69 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that IDACORP, Inc. will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 5th will be issued a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 4th. IDACORP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.61%.

IDA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 target price on shares of IDACORP in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of IDACORP from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.50.

About IDACORP

IDACORP, Inc engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, purchase, and sale of electric energy in the United States. The company operates 17 hydropower generating plants located in southern Idaho and eastern Oregon; three natural gas-fired plants in southern Idaho; and interests in two coal-fired steam electric generating plants located in Wyoming, Nevada, and Oregon.

Further Reading: Golden Cross

Receive News & Ratings for IDACORP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDACORP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.