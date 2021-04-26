ICICI Bank Limited (NYSE:IBN) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.18 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect ICICI Bank Limited (NYSE:IBN) to announce earnings per share of $0.18 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for ICICI Bank’s earnings. ICICI Bank posted earnings of $0.05 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 260%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Friday, May 14th.

On average, analysts expect that ICICI Bank will report full year earnings of $0.66 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.63 to $0.68. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.85 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.77 to $0.91. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for ICICI Bank.

Get ICICI Bank alerts:

ICICI Bank (NYSE:IBN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, January 30th. The bank reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.05. ICICI Bank had a return on equity of 8.79% and a net margin of 12.64%. The company had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter.

Shares of ICICI Bank stock opened at $15.08 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.57, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.29. ICICI Bank has a fifty-two week low of $7.66 and a fifty-two week high of $18.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.98 and a 200 day moving average of $14.61.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IBN. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of ICICI Bank by 29.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 58,511,877 shares of the bank’s stock worth $869,486,000 after purchasing an additional 13,181,917 shares during the last quarter. WestBridge Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ICICI Bank during the 4th quarter worth approximately $186,526,000. Pendal Group Limited raised its position in shares of ICICI Bank by 1,731.1% during the 4th quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 6,387,868 shares of the bank’s stock worth $94,924,000 after purchasing an additional 6,039,016 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in shares of ICICI Bank by 39.0% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 16,863,492 shares of the bank’s stock worth $250,592,000 after purchasing an additional 4,727,837 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of ICICI Bank during the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,222,000. Institutional investors own 17.57% of the company’s stock.

ICICI Bank Company Profile

ICICI Bank Limited provides various banking products and financial services in India and internationally. It operates in Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, Treasury, and Others Banking segments. The company offers savings, salary, pension, current, and other accounts; and fixed, recurring, and security deposits.

See Also: What causes a recession?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ICICI Bank (IBN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ICICI Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ICICI Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.