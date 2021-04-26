IBM Retirement Fund Sells 797 Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

IBM Retirement Fund reduced its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) by 8.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,845 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 797 shares during the quarter. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,901,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VRTX. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 13.1% during the first quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 414 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Michael B. Yongue increased its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Michael B. Yongue now owns 868 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 50.0% during the first quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 150 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 14.4% in the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 437 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Bailard Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 2,191 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $518,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ VRTX opened at $217.90 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $215.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $222.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.72 and a quick ratio of 3.60. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 1 year low of $202.57 and a 1 year high of $306.08. The firm has a market cap of $56.40 billion, a PE ratio of 27.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.79.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The pharmaceutical company reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.59 by ($0.08). Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 38.51% and a return on equity of 28.55%. The business had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.70 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 8.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Bastiano Sanna sold 1,686 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.14, for a total transaction of $361,040.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,223 shares in the company, valued at $7,756,793.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Michael Parini sold 1,930 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total transaction of $414,950.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,718,755. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,200 shares of company stock valued at $1,533,052 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on VRTX shares. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $302.00 to $284.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $257.00 to $250.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Sunday, April 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $251.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $293.21.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Profile

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene; and TRIKAFTA for the treatment of patients with CF 12 years of age or older who have at least one F508del mutation in the cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator, or CFTR, gene.

