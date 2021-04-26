IBM Retirement Fund Sells 709 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

IBM Retirement Fund decreased its stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 7.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,259 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 709 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in FedEx were worth $2,346,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of FedEx in the 4th quarter valued at $523,326,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in FedEx by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,112,791 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $4,702,442,000 after purchasing an additional 1,570,609 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of FedEx by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,127,584 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $2,629,323,000 after purchasing an additional 435,381 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of FedEx by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,473,734 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,421,090,000 after purchasing an additional 303,415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of FedEx by 14,783.0% in the fourth quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 255,838 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $66,421,000 after buying an additional 254,119 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FDX opened at $277.74 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.76. FedEx Co. has a 52-week low of $103.40 and a 52-week high of $305.66. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $276.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $269.61. The firm has a market cap of $73.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.22, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.30.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The shipping service provider reported $3.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.21 by $0.26. FedEx had a return on equity of 18.65% and a net margin of 3.28%. The company had revenue of $21.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.41 earnings per share. FedEx’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 17.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 8th were paid a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 5th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.37%.

In other FedEx news, CEO Frederick W. Smith sold 102,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.02, for a total transaction of $29,582,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,595,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,233,053,034.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Kim Jabal sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.89, for a total value of $770,670.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $963,337.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 115,000 shares of company stock valued at $33,085,710 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 8.49% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of FedEx from $305.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Vertical Research started coverage on FedEx in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $340.00 target price for the company. Wolfe Research lowered FedEx from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Argus raised their price objective on FedEx from $270.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $383.00 price objective on shares of FedEx in a research note on Friday, March 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $314.63.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border e-commerce technology and e-commerce transportation solutions.

