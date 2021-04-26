IBM Retirement Fund Sells 2,488 Shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

IBM Retirement Fund lessened its stake in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 8.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,830 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,488 shares during the quarter. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in CSX were worth $2,491,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CSX. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in CSX during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CSX during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CSX during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CSX during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in CSX in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.75% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on CSX shares. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of CSX from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of CSX from $114.00 to $113.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of CSX from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Vertical Research assumed coverage on CSX in a report on Friday, March 26th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered CSX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.70.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSX opened at $103.11 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $95.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $90.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The company has a market capitalization of $78.10 billion, a PE ratio of 28.64, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.18. CSX Co. has a 1-year low of $60.00 and a 1-year high of $103.74.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The transportation company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $2.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.80 billion. CSX had a net margin of 26.08% and a return on equity of 22.83%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.00 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CSX Co. will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. This is an increase from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.86%.

CSX Company Profile

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

