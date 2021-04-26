IBM Retirement Fund Sells 1,742 Shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

IBM Retirement Fund cut its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) by 8.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,742 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $2,104,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 4.7% during the first quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 311,431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,781,000 after buying an additional 13,859 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 107,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,392,000 after acquiring an additional 3,799 shares during the last quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 50,505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,823,000 after purchasing an additional 1,612 shares during the period. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. increased its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 186,569 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,510,000 after purchasing an additional 1,620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 33,671 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,882,000 after purchasing an additional 2,490 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ICE opened at $121.27 on Monday. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a twelve month low of $87.51 and a twelve month high of $121.97. The company has a market cap of $68.24 billion, a PE ratio of 33.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.68. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $115.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $109.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 26.19% and a return on equity of 13.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.95 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 4.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 16th. This is a positive change from Intercontinental Exchange’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.02%.

In related news, CFO Scott A. Hill sold 10,937 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.67, for a total value of $1,221,334.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 175,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,549,173.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Scott A. Hill sold 6,142 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.28, for a total transaction of $695,765.76. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 175,062 shares in the company, valued at $19,831,023.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 48,331 shares of company stock worth $5,558,653 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on ICE. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $117.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $125.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $133.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $121.08.

About Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology.

